Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover.

The person who is selected will get a brand-new set of teeth through the transformative full-arch restoration treatment. It will help restore their smile, confidence, and overall health.

The life-changing procedure, typically costing upwards of $50,000, will be given to the deserving resident completely free of charge.

The practice is encouraging residents living in and around Reno and Sparks with multiple missing or failing teeth who cannot afford restorative treatment to apply now through September 22 at northernnevadaoms.com/secondchance.

People who are interested in signing-up should complete a short application, upload photos of your smile and teeth, and then submit your application by September 22, 2022.

The oral surgeons want to help restore better overall health and quality of life to locals who are suffering from severe oral health and without the means to afford treatment.

Americans are still postponing their dental visits since the beginning of the pandemic, which can cause prolonged and worsening oral health conditions.

Recent research shows that of those 50 years and older who postponed their dental care during the pandemic, 37% have yet to reschedule an appointment.

