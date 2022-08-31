New superintendent talks transportation, safety during town hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a month into her new role, new Washoe County School District superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield is giving families insight into her priorities.

The first in a series of town hall meetings took place Tuesday night.

The new leader of Nevada’s second-largest school district answered questions and spoke directly to parents and students.

During the hour-long meeting, she explained her goal is for every student to be known by name, strength and need.

“It’s important to for the community to get to know me a little bit, but more importantly for me to not just get to know them but hear from them,” said Enfield.

Tuesday night, parents brought up issues surrounding hub stops and students facing long walks.

“Do you realize that the middle schoolers are expected to walk up to two, two and quarter miles, at seven o’clock in the morning?” said a woman in the crowd.

The new superintendent assured transportation is one of her priorities.

“We’re making positive movement and we’re going to be able to provide more transportation in the near future,” said Enfield.

She adds that the district is on track to return to a full Daily Hub System (DHS) by Fall Break (Oct. 3).

During the meeting, parents also brought up concerns surrounding safety.

“This is going rampant in our district and we need to do something about the violence and drugs and all the stuff going on,” said a woman in the crowd.

“I not only meet regularly with our Washoe County School District Police, but I’m going to begin meeting regularly with all of our local law enforcement partners to make sure we’re keeping our schools as safe as possible,” said Enfield.

Parents who attended the meeting told KOLO8 News Now that they hope Enfield continues to show consistency throughout her time in the district.

“We’re just happy to hear more from her and learn more about her plans so that we can formulate, you know, how we can best serve the needs of our children,” said parent Rachel Stepina.

“Bottom line, we want our kids to graduate and be confident, contributing, kind members of our community and global citizens as well,” said parent Ana Hardt.

The next town hall will be in late September.

