New affordable housing breaks ground in Carson City Thursday

Rents in northern Nevada have skyrocketed, jumping 89% in the last seven years
Affordable housing
Affordable housing(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - New affordable housing is scheduled to break ground Thursday in Carson City.

The housing will be 160-unit complex called Sierra Flats. Phase one of the construction will include 40 senior housing units and 40 family units with average rental prices expected to be between $450 and $1,150.

Sierra Flats is intended to serve seniors and families whose income is not more than 60% of the Carson City median gross income.

Rents in northern Nevada have skyrocketed, jumping 89% in the last seven years. These price increases have created a shortage of affordable housing in Nevada. The state faces a shortage of more than 84,000 affordable rental homes for those with low incomes.

“The Sierra Flats project will bring much-needed relief to low-income renters in Carson City who have struggled to keep up with the rising cost of living here in northern Nevada,” Carson City Mayor Lori Bagwell said. “Public-private partnerships such as this are critical to ensure our community can continue to increase the number of available affordable housing units and create sustainable solutions for our housing crisis.”

Carson City acquired this property in 1960, and requested proposals for affordable housing in 2019.

“Our company was created in direct response to the lack of affordable housing across the country,” Oikos Development Corporation President and CEO Michael Snodgrass said. “We want to provide beautiful, energy-efficient, and sustainable solutions for low-income families and their communities.”

Solar panels will be installed to reduce electricity costs for tenants as well as electric vehicle charging stations.

The project is being funded through the Nevada Housing Division and the 9% tax credit program. HOME funds and National Housing Trust Funds are also being provided by the Nevada Housing Division to ensure rents are affordable.

The units are expected to be complete before the end of 2023.

