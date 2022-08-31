Nevadans asked to light up skylines for suicide prevention week

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is asking Nevadans to light up purple and turquoise for suicide prevention week.

People across the state are asked to light their skylines up from Sept. 4 to Sept. 10 as a way to remember the lives lost to suicide and to remind people across the state they are not alone in their struggles.

46,000 Americans die from suicide every year. In 2020, 603 people in Nevada died by suicide with one Nevadan dying by suicide every 14 hours.

“National Suicide Prevention Awareness week and month is an opportunity to shine a bright light on an important public health concern that affects all Nevadans,” said Misty Vaughan Allen, Nevada’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator. “Please join us in coloring our state in purple and turquoise to let those grieving a loss to suicide, or those needing extra support, know they are not alone. We aim to light up our state with involvement, connection, and hope.”

2022 marks the 19th annual World Suicide Prevention Day, recognized Sept. 10 with events held state and nationwide.

“I’m proud to help bring awareness to Suicide Prevention Month by turning many of our state buildings purple, including the Capitol building in Carson City,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “There’s lots of hard work still ahead, but Nevada continues to take significant steps towards getting to our goal of zero suicides. One suicide is too many.

