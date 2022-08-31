Nevada AG, other organizations, meet to discuss use of opioid grant money

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and various organizations will meet to discuss the use of more than $5 million in opioid related grant money.

$5.75 million in funding was allocated to the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program announced earlier this year.

“This grant is extremely important to send the necessary aid to our state’s rural and fronter counties,” said Ford. “The opioid epidemic does not stop at county lines, and Nevadans must stand together to combat this problem and lift up those who have been impacted by it. This money will do real things for real people.”

The funding comes from the Department of Justice and will be used in various sites across Nevada. Carson City, Churchill County, Douglas County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County and Storey County will all see funding aimed at reducing the state’s drug problem.

Those locations are as follows:

Partnership Carson City (Carson City);

Churchill Community Coalition (Churchill County);

Partnership Douglas County (Douglas County);

Healthy Communities Coalition (Lyon County);

Community Chest, Inc. (Storey County); and

Nye Community Coalition (Nye and Lincoln Counties).

Specifically, the state hopes to address the problem through Mobile Outreach Safety Teams or Forensic Assessment Services Triage Teams. The first serves as a jail diversion program, while the latter will provide assessment and case management for people considered high risk, and those with mental health crisis situations.

The state of Nevada saw 484 overdose deaths in 2020, higher than the previous peak in 2011 of 460. Of those overdose deaths, the largest increase was attributed to synthetic overdoses.

Washoe County had 203 overdoses in 2020, an increase of 21% from 2019, as well as a 12% increase in fentanyl overdoses in the same time.

