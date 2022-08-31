Lombardo’s Reno office vandalized Wednesday morning, campaign says

This photo, tweeted out by the Lombardo campaign, shows the damage
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Joe Lombardo campaign says its Reno office was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

In a tweet on the matter, Lombardo’s team said: " Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior.”

No other information was provided by the campaign, including whether or not a police report had been filed.

Lombardo will face off against Democrat Steve Sisolak in November’s general election.

