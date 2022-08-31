Lombardo’s Reno office vandalized Wednesday morning, campaign says
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Joe Lombardo campaign says its Reno office was vandalized early Wednesday morning.
In a tweet on the matter, Lombardo’s team said: " Our team won’t be deterred, but what disappointing behavior.”
No other information was provided by the campaign, including whether or not a police report had been filed.
Lombardo will face off against Democrat Steve Sisolak in November’s general election.
