Growing Up Reno: Frey Ranch makes whiskey from ground to glass, and gives back to the community

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Frey Ranch’s whiskey harvest began earlier this month. It’s the peak season for owners, Colby and Ashley Frey, to harvest their grains and begin to make their whiskey - all of which is done right there on Frey Ranch in Fallon.

That means that their whiskey doesn’t leave Colby’s hands until it’s ready to be shipped. The Freys have always believed in being good to the land and giving back, so this season, a portion of every bottle purchased at Frey Ranch will be donated to local food group Fallon Food Hub - a place for families to get local, fresh food.

The Freys stopped by Morning Break to share their initiative to help the Fallon Food Hub. They also shared a delicious bourbon coffee cocktail recipe called the Ranch Hand that uses their signature whiskey.

Ingredients:

2 oz. Frey Ranch Bourbon

0.75 oz. Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz. Honey Syrup (1:1 Honey to Warm Water)

Dash of Aromatic Bitters

Directions:

Build all ingredients and shake with ice. Strain into a chilled rocks glass. Garnished with fresh lemon peel.

To learn more about Frey Ranch, click here. You can also support this local business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

