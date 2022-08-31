Don’t forget to set those early morning alarms for this year’s Great Reno Balloon Race

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - In less than two weeks, dozens of hot air balloons will take to the skies during the Great Reno Balloon Race 2022.

Executive director, Pete Copeland, and launch commander, Aaron Dieringer, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this major spectacle that’ll likely have more than 120,000 visitors flocking to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park.

There are three days to catch the event for yourself: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9-11.

Friday, September 9

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m. – Super Glow Show5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m.- National Anthem – Reno Silver Dollar Chorus

7:00 a.m. – Mass Ascension Launch9:30 a.m. – E.L. Cord Foundation Tissue Paper Balloon Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m – Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Saturday, September 10 - Paint The Park Pink

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m.- Super Glow Show5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:50 a.m. National Anthem – Sierra High Notes

7:00 a.m.- Mass Ascension Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.- Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

Sunday, September 11 - Donor Awareness Day

3:30 a.m.- Gates open to Rancho San Rafael Regional Park

5:00 a.m – Super Glow Show5:30 a.m. – Dawn Patrol

6:45 a.m. – 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony

6:50 a.m. – National Anthem – High Desert Harmony Chorus

7:00 a.m.- Mass Ascension Launch

4:30 a.m.- 11:00 a.m.- Shopping along Balloon Boulevard

For more information about this event, click here.

