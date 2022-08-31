Advocates push back against changes to mailing system in Nevada prisons

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Kiera Christean held up a drawing, it read “I love you dad, I miss you so so much”.

“My seven-year-old made this for her dad and it’s just an example of what her father will not be able to receive while he continues to serve his time and pay his debt to society,” said Christean.

There are rules for sending mail to inmates and the Board of Prison Commissioners could revise them. The board met today to discuss proposed revisions to Administrative Regulation 750, which would not allow drawings or greeting cards.

“Basically, stuff that we send to help our loved ones mental health, we won’t be able to send anymore,” Nicole Williams explained.

Many wives, mothers and children came forward at the meeting to share their concerns about the changes. Most asking that no action be taken on AR 750.

The Department of Corrections defended the revisions, saying they hope to eliminate dangerous contraband entering prisons through the mail. They also say drugs are often found in the colored ink.

“Introducing narcotics to the prison through the mail is regularly carried out by hiding those substances in colored objects, colored photos, hand done greeting cards,” said Bill Gittere, NDOC Deputy Director of Operations.

“Anything that has a lot of color to it is helpful in hiding the stains that contain either methamphetamine, fentanyl or other illicit drugs...”

The NDOC suggested that parents print photos to send to inmates instead.

“Taking a photo of the child’s drawing and sending that in is still permissible,” said Gittere.

But Governor Sisolak was not convinced. He questioned whether these measures would stop drugs from entering the prisons.

The board ultimately decided to put the vote on hold. Governor Sisolak asked the NDOC to have more discussions with prison advocacy groups, like the ACLU and Return Strong, before making a decision.

“My heart really goes out to the kids that are drawing pictures, who are sending them to their father, their grandfather, their mother and that wouldn’t be allowed anymore,” said Governor Sisolak.

Revising AR 750 will be on the agenda at the next Board of Prison Commissioners meeting. Advocates say they will continue to fight to send drawings and cards to their loved ones who are incarcerated.

