Volunteers for Lake Tahoe cleanup sought

The area is popular for late night parties, and is often littered with trash
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Lake Tahoe focused organizations are teaming up with a third organization on a clean up event for a popular party area this Labor Day.

The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Jack Johnson’s All at Once organization to host the cleanup event at Party Rock from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Volunteers should RSVP here.

The location is often used for parties, and is often has a considerable amount of trash and defaced rocks. It is on a trail connection to Van Sickle Bi-State Park in South Lake Tahoe.

“Lake Tahoe is a global treasure, and should be treated as such,” states Sarah Hockensmith, TINS outreach director. “This clean-up will bring stewardship-minded organizations and volunteers together to labor for the good of Tahoe, showcase solution-oriented efforts, and hopefully motivate others to take better care of this place we all love.”

