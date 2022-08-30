UNR to allow bird scooters on campus

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The University of Nevada Reno announced a partnership with Bird Global Inc. to allow Bird e-scooters on campus.

The partnership is an extension of the shared mobility program now operating in downtown and midtown Reno.

Riders will be required to park the scooters in specific nests designated by UNR, or at specific existing bike racks.

The shared mobility program was originally launched by Bird in May, aiming to provide a carbon-free method of transportation for people in Reno.

“Our University is committed to providing meaningful transportation access to students, faculty and staff that does not rely on the use of fossil fuel energy,” Director of Parking and Transportation Services Michelle Horton said. “E-scooters are just one part of the larger transportation ecosystem that we have envisioned at our campus.”

The program was originally approved by the Reno City Council in December 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.