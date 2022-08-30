Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say

Troy Driver Mugshot
Troy Driver Mugshot(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary.

Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail.

They say Driver is alive and awaiting his next court date.

