Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:36 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says Troy Driver is not dead, despite rumors circulating to the contrary.
Rumors had been circulating that Driver, accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager, had insinuated Driver had committed suicide in the Lyon County Jail.
They say Driver is alive and awaiting his next court date.
