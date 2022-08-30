State Treasurer to award $1,000 in college savings for winner of youth art contest

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada State Treasurer is running a contest to award $1,000 in the second annual “What do you want to be when you grow up” art contest.

Nevada students K-12 are encouraged to express what they want their future career to look like through art. Submissions are being accepted now until the contest closes on Oct. 14.

The winning artist in each of the 14 categories will be publicly recognized for their artwork and receive $1,000 deposited into an SSGA Upromise 529 college savings account.

Second place will receive $500 into a college savings account, while third place will receive $250 deposited into a college savings account. The teacher with the most students who enter the contest may be awarded a $200 gift card.

