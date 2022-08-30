Sparks resident arrested for distribution of child pornography

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks resident has been arrested on charges of possession/distribution of child pornography.

Police say a Sparks resident received a text message that contained sexually explicit images of a pre-pubescent girl.

An investigation by Sparks Police determined 61-year-old Curtis Boyne had distributed the images.

He was arrested on Aug. 20 on charges of Possession / Distribution of Child Pornography and Distributing Material Depicting Pornography Involving a Minor.

Boyne was booked into the Washoe County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.