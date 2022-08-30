Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno.

Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred.

After giving medical aid to a man found lying on the ground, he was eventually declared dead.

Now, RPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the homicide.

Reward money will be handed out upon the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 to remain anonymous.

