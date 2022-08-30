Reward offered in Reno homicide case

Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness logo(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:03 PM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno.

Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred.

After giving medical aid to a man found lying on the ground, he was eventually declared dead.

Now, RPD is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in the homicide.

Reward money will be handed out upon the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2121, or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting

Latest News

Cones hanging off a Sugar Pine Tree
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
A Sugar Pine in the Tahoe Basin with immature cones hanging from the limbs
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
Reno-Tahoe Senior Games
Reno-Tahoe Senior Games
State Treasurer to award $1,000 in college savings for winner of youth art contest