Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada.

“During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”

And it was a family disturbance that led to the most recent officer involved shooting for the Sparks Police Department last week, when an officer involved shooting took place on Merchant Street that resulted in one person being killed.

Chambers didn’t list any specific cases as being gang related but acknowledged its often a concern during stretches like this. He also pointed out how police, like so many other professions aren’t always fully staffed.

“Law enforcement is hurting for personnel,” he remarked. “Everyone is taxed and working extremely hard.”

And while they declined to comment for this story Reno police have been just as busy over the past week, with detectives investigating Friday night’s stabbing in downtown reno, Saturday morning’s shootings near the GSR, and Monday night’s shooting outside of the Lakemill Lodge.

Chambers says the best explanation for the increase in crime is perhaps the simplest explanation of all – an increase in people

“We have a beautiful valley here with a lot of events with a lot of people to attend them,” he explained. “When you see an increase in population, you tend to see an increase in crime.”

Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 dollar reward for information in the shooting at Lake St. and Mill St. If you have any information call or text 775-322-4900.

