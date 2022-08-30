Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday.

Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023.

“This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South Lake Tahoe is aware of the urgent need for workforce housing. There is still plenty to do, but I am incredibly happy with what we’ve accomplished thus far through this public-private partnership,” said South Lake Tahoe Mayor Devin Middlebrook.

The unit will be called Sugar Pine Village, and consist of 248 mixed use units built on two parcels of California Tahoe Conservancy surplus land in the Tahoe Valley area.

“We are pleased that the Sugar Pine Village Project is on its way to providing urgently needed housing in the South Lake Tahoe community,” said Ann Silverberg, CEO of Related California’s NorCal Affordable and Northwest Divisions. “We look forward to the project’s first phase and want to thank the State of California, City of South Lake Tahoe, and our many other partners for their collaboration.”

The housing project stems from Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to utilize excess state owned land for affordable housing developments as a way to deal with the housing crisis in the state.

More than $19 million was awarded for the project by California state officials for residents making 30 to 60% of the area median income. The project is the largest multi-family affordable housing project in South Lake Tahoe to date.

“Saint Joseph Community Land Trust works to provide a range of affordable housing for the Tahoe Basin and is the local nonprofit partner for Sugar Pine Village,” said Jean Diaz, Executive Director of Saint Joseph Community Land Trust. “We are thrilled to see site preparation activities begin for Phase 1 of this important project. These initial 68 units, out of the planned 248 units, will help address the critical housing crisis for the Tahoe Basin workforce.”

