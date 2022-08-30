Open for Business: Meet the brand behind the “Reno Made Me Do It” slogan

Nineteen 87 & Co. is an apparel and merchandise company that’s all about the best parts of the Biggest Little City.
By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crystal Galas and her partner, Anthony Galas, moved to Reno 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she took the leap of faith to start her own business.

The two created a graphic tee and accessories line that has turned into a graphic souvenir and merchandise line showcasing the slogan, “Reno Made Me Do It.” Galas said this was a tribute to all the amazing, diverse and unique activities and events that Reno has to offer. From festivals to concerts to beer crawls and everything in-between.

She stopped by Morning Break to share why Nineteen 87 & Co. is a way to wear the story of your experience in the Biggest Little City so people ask “what did Reno make you do?”

Nineteen 87 & Co. is also about supporting fellow local, small businesses. They’ve teamed up with Midnight Coffee Roasting to create a limited-edition roast, called “Reno Made Me Do It.” The coffee will be available at Midnight Coffee Roasting Aug. 31 - Sept. 11. Pre-orders are now available online. And the best part is, each coffee sold raises money for Nineteen 87 & Co. to purchase blank hoodies and sweaters for local youths in need.

For more information on Nineteen 87 & Co., click here. You can also support this local business by following them on Instagram, @nineteen87co and @renomademedoit. Midnight Coffee Roasting is also on Instagram and Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo
One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested

Latest News

State Treasurer to award $1,000 in college savings for winner of youth art contest
Troy Driver Mugshot
Troy Driver not dead despite rumors, Lyon County Sheriffs say
Arts for All Nevada Fundraiser
Get your tickets for the Arts for All Nevada’s largest fundraiser ever, “A Night at the Mansion”
KOLO Cooks - Spicy Chicken Nectarine Wraps
KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin combines sweet and spicy in these chicken bacon wraps