Open for Business: Meet the brand behind the “Reno Made Me Do It” slogan

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Crystal Galas and her partner, Anthony Galas, moved to Reno 12 years ago, but it wasn’t until the COVID-19 pandemic that she took the leap of faith to start her own business.

The two created a graphic tee and accessories line that has turned into a graphic souvenir and merchandise line showcasing the slogan, “Reno Made Me Do It.” Galas said this was a tribute to all the amazing, diverse and unique activities and events that Reno has to offer. From festivals to concerts to beer crawls and everything in-between.

She stopped by Morning Break to share why Nineteen 87 & Co. is a way to wear the story of your experience in the Biggest Little City so people ask “what did Reno make you do?”

Nineteen 87 & Co. is also about supporting fellow local, small businesses. They’ve teamed up with Midnight Coffee Roasting to create a limited-edition roast, called “Reno Made Me Do It.” The coffee will be available at Midnight Coffee Roasting Aug. 31 - Sept. 11. Pre-orders are now available online. And the best part is, each coffee sold raises money for Nineteen 87 & Co. to purchase blank hoodies and sweaters for local youths in need.

For more information on Nineteen 87 & Co., click here. You can also support this local business by following them on Instagram, @nineteen87co and @renomademedoit. Midnight Coffee Roasting is also on Instagram and Facebook.

