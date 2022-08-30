One dead in downtown Reno shooting

By KOLO News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:41 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. - Reno Police say one person was killed in a shooting Monday night.

It was reported around 9 p.m. in the area of Mill Street near Lake Street.

Investigators say they’re looking for at least two suspects.

It’s unclear whether or not the suspects knew each other, and what led up to the shooting. No information about the victim has been released at this time.

Police are also investigating another report of shots fired that happened just a few blocks away within minutes of the initial shooting.

Authorities are reviewing nearby surveillance video. People are asked to avoid the area.

KOLO 8 News Now will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as soon as they become available.

