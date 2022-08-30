Nevada woman given 7 plus years for fraud in West Virginia court

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:57 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, West Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison by a West Virginia judge for financial fraud against the elderly.

Las Vegas native Shelly Leipham was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The court found Leipham called an elderly victim in West Virginia and claimed she had won $1 million.

She then defrauded the victim of nearly $25,000 by directing the victim to send that amount to her over a two-year period via mail and wire.

“Leipham badgered and manipulated her elderly victims by calling them over and over again, disregarded the hardships they were experiencing while she was exploiting them, repeatedly lied to them, and accepted no responsibility for her conduct,” said U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld. “The lengthy prison term imposed today was necessary in order to address her callous conduct.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting

Latest News

Police say the teen left his home on foot in Gardnerville
Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy
Some of the job training will include jobs for manufacturing
Nevada awarded $1 million for worker training
Boyne was arrested on Aug. 20
Sparks resident arrested for distribution of child pornography
Bird E-Scooter
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus