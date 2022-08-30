Nevada awarded $1 million for worker training

Some of the job training will include jobs for manufacturing
Some of the job training will include jobs for manufacturing
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 2:30 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1 million grant has been given to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to provide training for workers looking to move into occupations currently in higher demand.

Money for the program comes from the state’s Career Enhancement Program funds. The program will include training for people currently working, including work in the classroom and/or on the job training.

The training will include, but is not limited to, technology, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“This program will be an immediate boost for Nevadans, helping workers get in-demand and high paying jobs, and helping employers retain and fill positions. We are proud to provide support to businesses and employees, helping them succeed,” says DETR’s Director, Elisa Cafferata.

The program will be offered primarily through the EmployNV Business Hubs and focus on the needs of employers.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting

Latest News

Police say the teen left his home on foot in Gardnerville
Douglas County seeking information on missing 15-year-old boy
Boyne was arrested on Aug. 20
Sparks resident arrested for distribution of child pornography
Bird E-Scooter
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus
RTC logo.
Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months