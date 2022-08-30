Nevada awarded $1 million for worker training

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A $1 million grant has been given to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to provide training for workers looking to move into occupations currently in higher demand.

Money for the program comes from the state’s Career Enhancement Program funds. The program will include training for people currently working, including work in the classroom and/or on the job training.

The training will include, but is not limited to, technology, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.

“This program will be an immediate boost for Nevadans, helping workers get in-demand and high paying jobs, and helping employers retain and fill positions. We are proud to provide support to businesses and employees, helping them succeed,” says DETR’s Director, Elisa Cafferata.

The program will be offered primarily through the EmployNV Business Hubs and focus on the needs of employers.

