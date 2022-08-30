Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months

RTC logo.
RTC logo.(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday afternoon that road improvements to Mill Street have been completed after seven months of work.

The project began in February of this year and focused on improvements to Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers.

Pedestrian access was also brought up to ADA standards, along with improvements made to bus stop accessibility. Continuous sidewalks on the south side of Mill Street from McCarran Boulevard to Terminal Way were also constructed.

RTC also filled in gaps in the sidewalk network and constructed better bus stop access along with upgrading curb ramps and pedestrian controls at the Rock Boulevard and Terminal Way/Greg Street intersections.

The corridor was also resurfaced and restriped to provide more space and extend the life of the pavement structure.

RTC officials say the project was completed on time and on budget.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
Mill Street Shooting
One dead in downtown Reno shooting

Latest News

Bird E-Scooter
UNR to allow bird scooters on campus
Secret Witness logo
Reward offered in Reno homicide case
Cones hanging off a Sugar Pine Tree
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory
A Sugar Pine in the Tahoe Basin with immature cones hanging from the limbs
Harvesting seeds in the Tahoe Basin could bring back the Sugar Pine to its full glory