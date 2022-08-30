Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday afternoon that road improvements to Mill Street have been completed after seven months of work.

The project began in February of this year and focused on improvements to Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers.

Pedestrian access was also brought up to ADA standards, along with improvements made to bus stop accessibility. Continuous sidewalks on the south side of Mill Street from McCarran Boulevard to Terminal Way were also constructed.

RTC also filled in gaps in the sidewalk network and constructed better bus stop access along with upgrading curb ramps and pedestrian controls at the Rock Boulevard and Terminal Way/Greg Street intersections.

The corridor was also resurfaced and restriped to provide more space and extend the life of the pavement structure.

RTC officials say the project was completed on time and on budget.

