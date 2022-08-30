KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin combines sweet and spicy in these chicken bacon wraps
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:18 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes knows how to make an easy, refreshing meal that won’t feel heavy in these 100° temperatures.
Ingredients:
- 1 chicken breast (chopped small)
- 1 serrano pepper
- 1 white nectarine
- 1/4 head iceberg lettuce (chopped)
- Roasted corn
- 4 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1/4 red onion (diced)
- 1/4 cucumber (peeled and sliced)
- 1T chipotle olive oil (Big Horn Olive Oil Company)
- 3 strips bacon (chopped and cooked)
- BJ’s Hot Sauce
- 2 slices pepper jack cheese
- Mama Rays Original Rub
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Tortillas
Directions:
- Cook chicken, pepper, garlic and nectarine in EVOO with seasoning.
- At the end, melt the cheese. Set aside to cool.
- In a bowl add all other ingredients. Flavor with salt and pepper.
- Put topping in tortilla, then add meat mixture.
- Sprinkle bacon inside the tortilla and roll up.
- Serve with salted tomato and pickle on the side!
- VOILA! The perfect dish that’s quick, easy, healthy and light!
KOLO Cooks and Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.
