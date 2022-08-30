KOLO Cooks: Chef Jonathan Chapin combines sweet and spicy in these chicken bacon wraps

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes knows how to make an easy, refreshing meal that won’t feel heavy in these 100° temperatures.

Cook chicken, pepper, garlic and nectarine in EVOO with seasoning.

At the end, melt the cheese. Set aside to cool.

In a bowl add all other ingredients. Flavor with salt and pepper.

Put topping in tortilla, then add meat mixture.

Sprinkle bacon inside the tortilla and roll up.

Serve with salted tomato and pickle on the side!