IRS waiving late fees for 2019 and 2020

IRS Logo
IRS Logo(Terri Russell)
By Terri Russell
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a rare occurrence when the Internal Revenue Service gives blanket forgiveness to taxpayers who have missed a filing deadline. But last Wednesday, August 24, 2022 that’s exactly what happened.

The federal agency says it will waive late filing fees for taxpayers who did not file taxes in 2019 or 2020

“Yea you are going to save money,” says Teresa Grant-Decal and enrolled agent. “Sure, late filing fees, who doesn’t want to save a couple thousand dollars. It may not be that for everybody, it could be,” she says.

Grant-Decal says for those who filed late in 2019 and ‘20 and paid a late fee, the IRS says that money will be refunded almost immediately.

There is a deadline however for those who want to now file a year or two years’ worth of returns. That deadline is September 30th.

“If you haven’t filed 2019 and 2020, I would say, get yourself a preparer find someone who can take care of it before the end of September,” says Grant-Decal. Grant-Decal says she has clients who will take advantage of this act of clemency on the IRS’s behalf.

There could be a savings of tens of thousands of dollars for some business owners. The IRS says nationwide $1.2 Billion dollars in late filing fees will be waived impacting 1.6 million taxpayers.

The late filing penalty is typically assessed at 5% a month up to 25% of the unpaid tax if the tax return is filed after Tax Day.

While the IRS says they hope to help struggling tax payers impacted by the pandemic during those years, the tax payer does not have to declare why he or she failed to file a tax return during that time.

Grant-Decal says it’s important to remember this is a waiver of the late filing fee....not the late payment fee--those fees continue to accrue.

