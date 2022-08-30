Get your tickets for the Arts for All Nevada’s largest fundraiser ever, “A Night at the Mansion”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Night at the Mansion is an evening of exploration and creativity hosted by Arts for All Nevada. This 21 and older event is fundraiser for all the amazing work the non-profit does to bring quality fine art classes to the public and implement art programs in the school systems.

Executive director, Jackie Clay, stopped by Morning Break to share what you need to know about this event and how to get your tickets. Joining her is one of the cocktail providers of the event, Ferino Distillery owner Joe Cannella.

The event includes a silent auction, live music, food, a wine bar, signature cocktails from Ferino, 10 Torr, Seven Troughs, and Frey Ranch. Guests will get to try each of the signature cocktails and vote for their favorite. They’ll also explore their creative side by decorating pumpkins in the Lake Mansion’s classroom with guidance from Arts for All Nevada’s teaching artists. All proceeds from the evening will support the Artist in Residency Program, placing teaching artists into special education classrooms throughout Northern Nevada.

The event is Friday, Sept. 23 at 4-7 p.m. at the Lake Mansion Arts and Cultural Center (250 Court Street).

Click here for more information about the fundraiser and to purchase tickets. Follow Arts for All Nevada on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.