Father and son duo earns UPS safety competition honors

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A local father-son duo is back from what’s considered the Super Bowl of trucking safety.

David and Aaron Sharp spend a lot of time on the road, but they’re not just working and have not just strengthened their relationship, they’ve also become state champions together.

The Sharps work together at UPS as a sleeper team, which drives in tractors equipped with a bed in the back. These drivers trade off and cover more miles than traditional routes.

The Reno natives are the only father-son duo at the company, and this year both signed up for the Nevada Trucking Championship to prove they’re the safest team.

“He kind of talked to me into state, but I’ve seen him do it so many times through high school so I was just like, ‘Yeah, let’s give it a try’,” said Aaron.

His father David, has earned spots in the National Truck Driving Championship nine times and won rookie of the year in 2008. This time around he won first place in his division, and just like his dad, Aaron won rookie of the year 2022..

“He won the grand champion at state so he did better than I did his first year,” said David. “I was really happy for him, but at the same time I was upset because he only beat me by five points in grand champion.”

This month both competed at the national level.

“The experience was overwhelming, got to meet a lot of drivers, all over the country,” said Aaron.

Although they didn’t win, Aaron and David said this experience helps them become better behind the wheel.

“I have close calls every day and just knowing what you’re seeing and being able to evaluate that and act upon it, makes you a better driver,” said David.

Even when the hours are long and they only see each other for 30 minutes while switching shifts, the father and son enjoy exploring new states and sunsets.

