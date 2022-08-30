Crash north of Elko kills 1

The crash happened just before midnight on Aug. 10
The crash happened just before midnight on Aug. 10
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:44 PM PDT
ELKO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened earlier this month on State Route 225 near Elko.

Their preliminary investigation determined that on Aug. 10 around midnight, the driver of a yellow Subaru Impreza lost control while traveling south on SR-225 around 10 miles north of Elko.

After losing control, the driver crossed over the northbound travel lane and drove off the left side of the road before hitting an embankment and reentering the road before the car caught fire.

The driver was unrestrained and completely ejected in the crash. He was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and was pronounced dead there.

NHP suspects speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

