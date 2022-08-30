Additional comment period for agricultural development issued

By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WINEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Bureau of Land Management is issuing an additional 15-day public comment period on an environmental assessment for the Eggers Desert Land entry.

The environmental assessment has been prepared to analyze a desert land entry application. By law, individuals may apply for a desert land entry to reclaim, irrigate, and cultivate arid and semiarid public lands.

“The project specialist received comments during the previous comment period and incorporated the new information into the Preliminary Environmental Assessment for the application,” said Humboldt River Field Office Manager, Kathleen Rehberg.

The application submitted is for public lands adjacent to private property near Granite Creek and Deep Creek in Humboldt County for agricultural development.

A total of 1,111.64 aces has been requested, around 875 of which would be converted for agricultural use over a four year period.

The parcels in question are located in portions of Township 43 North, Range 31 East Section 5, and Township 44 North, Range 31 East Sections 20, 29, and 32 of the Mount Diablo Base and Meridian.

Comments can be emailed to wfoweb@blm.gov with Egger DLE in the subject line. You can also mail your comments to:

Attn: Eggers DLE

C/O BLM Winnemucca District

5100 East Winnemucca Blvd.

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Mailed comments must be postmarked by Sept. 14.

