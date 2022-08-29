State Route 28 closes temporarily due to bomb squad activity

Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem(WCSO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:29 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be closing down SR 28 temporarily Monday afternoon due to bomb squad activity.

No other information was given.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the route remains closed in both directions south of Sand Harbor.

They say there is no danger to the public, but to avoid the area.

KOLO will update this article as more information becomes available.

