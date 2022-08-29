State Route 28 closes temporarily due to bomb squad activity

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be closing down SR 28 temporarily Monday afternoon due to bomb squad activity.

No other information was given.

In a tweet, the Sheriff’s Office said the route remains closed in both directions south of Sand Harbor.

They say there is no danger to the public, but to avoid the area.

