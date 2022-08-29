Sign up now for the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s 2022 Buddy Walk

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:43 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the DSNNN for the 17th annual Buddy Walk! This event is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Executive director Christina Ugalde brought her 6-year-old nephew, Sebastian Foote who has down syndrome, on Morning Break to talk about just how fun this event is for the whole community. The funds raised also support DSNNN’s mission to support individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.

The walk gets underway Saturday, September 10 at the Swift Sportsdome (1465 S. Meadows Pkwy).

It goes from 8-10:30 a.m. and admission is free. There will be a raffle, live entertainment, pancake breakfast, swag items and a vendor fair.

Participants are encouraged to create a team, and convene on the field with your team décor.

For more information, click here. You can also follow DSNNN on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

Rhythm and Rawhide
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event
Chiropractic Neurology
Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health
Nevada State College
Nevada education officials set to vote on designating third university in the state
Gas prices in the state of Nevada continue their modest decline
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon