Sign up now for the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s 2022 Buddy Walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the DSNNN for the 17th annual Buddy Walk! This event is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

Executive director Christina Ugalde brought her 6-year-old nephew, Sebastian Foote who has down syndrome, on Morning Break to talk about just how fun this event is for the whole community. The funds raised also support DSNNN’s mission to support individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.

The walk gets underway Saturday, September 10 at the Swift Sportsdome (1465 S. Meadows Pkwy).

It goes from 8-10:30 a.m. and admission is free. There will be a raffle, live entertainment, pancake breakfast, swag items and a vendor fair.

Participants are encouraged to create a team, and convene on the field with your team décor.

For more information, click here. You can also follow DSNNN on Facebook and Instagram.

