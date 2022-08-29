RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month.

The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:

Route 2: New schedule.

Route 2S : Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued since January 2022.)

Route 3: This route was formerly known as Route 3CL. New schedule.

Route 3CC : Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued since January 2022.)

Route 5 : New schedule. The portion of Route 5 between Sutro Street and Wedekind Road and Sun Valley Boulevard at El Rancho Drive will swap alignments with Route 15. The new alignment will serve the recently relocated Hug High School location near El Rancho Drive and create a connection between Sun Valley, the new Hug High School, and the WinCo.

Route 9 : New schedule. Route 9 will now serve the 2nd Street Walmart and the Firecreek Walmart, but will no longer loop around the Renown Medical Center Complex. Route 9 now ends at Meadowood Mall.

Route 13 : New schedule, includes adding midday service on Sundays. Route 13′s alignment will change near Downtown Reno to serve Mill Street instead of 4th Street and will permanently serve the Social Security Administration Building at Harvard Way/Vassar Street.

Route 15 : New schedule. The portion of Route 15 between Wedekind Road at Sutro Street and El Rancho Drive at Sun Valley Boulevard will swap alignments with Route 5. This change will create faster service to Truckee Meadows Community College from downtown Reno.

Route 19 : Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. Route 13 was previously adjusted to serve the Social Security Administration building at Harvard Way/Vassar Street. (This route has been discontinued since January 2022.)

All routes : Continuation of timetable adjustments to continue improving travel times and on-time performance.

North Valleys FlexRIDE : Truckee Meadows Community College added to service area. This service began on August 20 to coincide with the start of the fall semester.

ACCESS/Senior Ride Services/FlexRIDE Adjustments: Standardizing reservation hours at 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. 7 days a week and continuing to expand the FlexRIDE service area.

RTC officials say these changes are being made to continue to provide on-time service and improve transit access and passenger travel times to allow for more connectivity.

The changes will be the first of many originally recommended by the community, which can be found here. Changes will be implemented gradually over the next five years as staffing and funding allow.

Riders are invited to see how these changes might affect their route here. New route brochures will be made available at RTC 4th Street Station and RTC Centennial Plaza starting Sept. 7

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.