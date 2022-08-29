Nevada soccer falls at Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada women’s soccer was defeated by Idaho 1-0 at the Kibbie Dome on Sunday.

Idaho fired nine shots compared to the Pack’s six, but all Nevada’s shots were hit on frame.

Fifth-year goalkeeper Kendal Stovall recorded a season-high of four saves in Sunday’s outing. Idaho’s offensive aggression led to early opportunities in the first half, but Nevada weathered the Vandals’ storm.

The Vandals had a pair of corner kick opportunities, but Stovall punched both crosses away from the net to prevent a shot. Stovall and the Wolf Pack defense responded to Idaho’s first shot on goal in the 37th minute by preventing the goal and keeping the match scoreless. Three minutes later, the Vandals answered back by collecting the go-ahead score. Off assists from Idaho’s Maddy Lasher and Savannah Foster, the Vandals took a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Ariel Lofton and carried the advantage into halftime. Idaho continued to create offensive chances in the first 25 minutes of the second half, but Nevada’s defense prevailed with three saves during that stretch. The Vandals defense pressured the Wolf Pack offense, with Nevada only being able to fire one shot during the first 40 minutes of the second half. The Pack made a late push in the final two minutes by launching a pair of shots on target. Idaho, however, prevented both opportunities from reaching the back of the net that allowed the Vandals to clinch the victory.

Nevada competes in its home opener on Sunday, September 4 against Sacramento State at 1 p.m.at Mackay Stadium.

The home opener will be Student Day/Teacher Appreciation Day/Faculty and Staff Appreciation Day, where teachers receive free admission with school ID and the first 75 students will be given free pizza.

Postgame Notes

