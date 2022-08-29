Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

The $4.5 million in funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act
The $4.5 million in funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act(AP Images)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system.

The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits.

It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing, and address other needs at the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

The developments were hailed by state senator Jacky Rosen, who said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic forced many hardworking Nevadans to seek unemployment insurance to be able to make ends meet,” said Senator Rosen. “This more than $4.5 million in federal funding that I helped deliver for Nevada through the American Rescue Plan will support much-needed staffing increases and technology updates that improve and streamline access to unemployment insurance.”

