Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon

Gas prices in the state of Nevada continue their modest decline
Gas prices in the state of Nevada continue their modest decline(Live 5/File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:28 AM PDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week.

That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.

The Silver State’s gas prices are currently significantly higher than the national average of $3.81 a gallon, down almost 40 cents from a month ago.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue,” he continued.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

Snoasis Shaved Ice
Snoasis Shaved Ice
Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno
Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
The action plan in place amidst a COVID surge
First day of classes at The University of Nevada Reno begin