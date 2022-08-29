Nevada education officials set to vote on designating third university in the state

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada System of Higher Education says it will hold a meeting in September to consider renaming Nevada State from College to University.

Their quarterly meeting will happen on Sept. 8 and Sept. 9. Nevada State, located in Henderson, is asking to be renamed to Nevada State University to “depict the four-year institution more accurately.”

The change, if passed, would take affect on July 1, 2023. The City of Henderson announced their support for the change at an Aug. 23 City Council meeting. The presidents of UNLV, College of Southern Nevada, and the Desert Research Institute also voiced their support for a renaming.

In a statement provided by Nevada State College, President Dr. DeRionne P. Pollard said:

“I am eager and hopeful for the “College” to “University” renaming for Nevada State – an institution that has become one of the fastest-growing and dynamic four-year institutions in the country. The proposed renaming is designed to accurately reflect what our institution does; it is not a change in mission. We are also not seeking a change in our funding. Nevada State will remain committed to its mission to provide broad access to diverse, first-generation, and transfer students.

Some may be wondering, why now? 20 years ago, when Nevada State was added to Nevada’s portfolio of distinguished higher education institutions, the term “community college” was common at both state and national levels. That’s not necessarily the case today. Now, “college” is predominately used for community colleges and small liberal arts institutions; whereas “university” refers mainly to four-year institutions and higher. Nevada State is one of few four-year colleges in the western region to still use “college” in its name - in fact, 95% use or have adopted “university” to keep up with the perception of college vs. university. This renaming is not only necessary for the perception of Nevada State, but also critical for economic mobility and competitiveness in Nevada. We believe in equity for our students who have hard-earned degrees from Nevada State and that their diplomas should reflect the same level of distinction as other university degrees.”

