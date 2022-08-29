Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a board certified chiropractic neurologist and a chiropractic physician. He’s a frequent contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break helping people live their best lives by understanding how the brain impacts their overall health.

Monday, Dr. Gates explained in further detail why chiropractic neurology is, the difference between that and regular neurology, and the different types of tests/scans that Gates Brain Health offers for deeper understanding of individuals’ brains.

For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

Rhythm and Rawhide
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event
DSNNN Buddy Walk 2022
Sign up now for the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s 2022 Buddy Walk
Nevada State College
Nevada education officials set to vote on designating third university in the state
Gas prices in the state of Nevada continue their modest decline
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon