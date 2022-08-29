Monday Motivations: Dr. Randall Gates explains how chiropractic neurology dives deeper into brain health

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Randall Gates, D.C. is a board certified chiropractic neurologist and a chiropractic physician. He’s a frequent contributor to KOLO 8′s Morning Break helping people live their best lives by understanding how the brain impacts their overall health.

Monday, Dr. Gates explained in further detail why chiropractic neurology is, the difference between that and regular neurology, and the different types of tests/scans that Gates Brain Health offers for deeper understanding of individuals’ brains.

For more information, follow Gates Brain Health on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.