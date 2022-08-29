Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley.

They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance, and that the suspect fled in a car reported to be in an adjacent neighborhood.

After additional deputies arrived, the suspect was found parked on Stock Lane. They were then taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies closed Main Street, Truckee Lane, and Stock Lane for a short time while deputies worked in the area.

All involved parties have been identified and there are no persons outstanding, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. There is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is being released.

