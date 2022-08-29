Lyon County Sheriffs investigating homicide in Fernley

They Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Monday
They Lyon County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Monday(Phil Anderson)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:31 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Fernley.

They say on Monday, they received a call about a shooting in the 900 block of Mesa Drive in the town. Upon arriving, deputies located a person who had been shot and was pronounced dead shortly after their arrival.

A preliminary investigation found the shooting stemmed from a family disturbance, and that the suspect fled in a car reported to be in an adjacent neighborhood.

After additional deputies arrived, the suspect was found parked on Stock Lane. They were then taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies closed Main Street, Truckee Lane, and Stock Lane for a short time while deputies worked in the area.

All involved parties have been identified and there are no persons outstanding, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. There is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is being released.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carleja Ashanique Royal
Two shot, one killed in shooting near Grand Sierra Resort
Crews pull a car from Prosser Reservoir on Sunday, August 21
Body pulled from Prosser Reservoir officially confirmed as Kiely Rodni
The scene of a stabbing along Arlington Avenue in downtown Reno.
One death in downtown Reno fight that had 4 stabbed
EV cables cut near Legends in Sparks.
EV charging cables cut at local businesses
Former manager of Children's Museum speaks out
Former manager of Carson Children’s Museum speaks out

Latest News

Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Sisolak declares August 29 “Environmental Justice Day”
Justice Abbi Silver to resign from Nevada Supreme Court
Nevada Supreme Court justice tells governor she’ll step down
A Vegas man and his pilot died in the crash
Pilot, passenger killed in ultralight crash in Minnesota
Rhythm and Rawhide
Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event