Family of entrepreneurs brings shaved ice truck to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Snoasis Shaved Ice is in the middle of it’s first year as a food truck. The Kump family began the food truck after serving shaved ice out of their garage in Summer 2021. The family is full of young entrepreneurs.

“My kids did kind of like a lemonade stand, but with shaved ice from our house,” said Liz Kump. “They’ve always loved doing that kind of stuff and so we did that throughout the Summer.”

The decision to bring it out of the garage came after finding a trailer.

“My husband found a trailer for sale and then we just decided there really isn’t any shaved ice here in Reno,” said Liz. “So we just decided, why not just try to make a business out of it?”

The business side of things was challenging at first.

“It got a little overwhelming and I almost gave up halfway through. I was like, I don’t know if I want to do this, but once we got everything going and permitted and licensed and set up, it’s been good since then.”

It’s been good for Liz’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Hailey, as well and has been a fun way to work on their skills.

“I guess it’s helped me with math, calculating all that,” said Hailey.

“I’ve learned a lot about customer service and how to talk to people,” said Kaitlyn.

You can often find the two making snow cones and taking orders, but they aren’t the only members of the family helping out.

“Usually I have one or two of the kids helping out,” said Liz. “Definitely my two girls, they take turns working. I also have a nine year old and seven year old that run the window sometimes.”

Snoasis has been received pretty well by the community and the Kump family already has plans for some of the big food truck events next year.

