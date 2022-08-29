Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble.

Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening

“We have all brand new everything here,” he explained.

The casino offers the latest slot machines, video poker, table games, and the region’s only Circa Sports book.

Circa Sports president Derek Stevens has become one of the biggest names in downtown Las Vegas and for the first time is getting involved in the other side of the state. He says bettors can expect favorable odds and that they will take bigger bets than anywhere else.

“You’re going to see many of the similarities with the locations in Vegas,” he said. “We love the way the book has turned out. It’s our first investment in northern Nevada and we are pretty excited about it.”

Cardinal also addressed a concern of many who enter casinos.

“Some casinos have that smoke smell that you are not gonna want to walk through and you’re not going to have that here,” he stated.

Cardinal says that is because of higher ceilings and top level ventilation.

When asked, why not take the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Park MGM in Vegas and be the first Reno casino to go smoke free, his response was brief.

“It’s just not something that we wanted to do,” he said.

The places that will be smoke free are the restaurants. Inside the casino you’ll find Duke’s Steakhouse, the 24-hour the Craft 55 bar, and a first-of-its-kind Food Truck Dining Hall, complete with a stage for live music.

And outside the casino, there are plenty of electric car charging stations.

The grand opening is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM, with fireworks scheduled for Friday night.

