Governor Sisolak declares August 29 “Environmental Justice Day”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Aug. 29 as Environmental Justice Day on Monday.

The proclamation is a first for the state of Nevada, which earlier this year created an environmental justice team at the state level to “ensure equity and justice are central to climate planning for the State,” according to the Governor’s office.

The team is focused on implementing the federal Justice 40 initiative, information for which can be found here.

“Low-income households and historically marginalized communities far too often bear the brunt of the impacts of climate change, and this can have life-long, devastating impacts,” said Sisolak. “In Nevada, we’re committed to reversing this trend and that starts by assessing where we are and where we need to go. We’re committed to continuing to invest wisely in these areas to benefit Nevadans in need.”

According to the State of Nevada, the day marks the end of the “Nevada Climate Series 2022″, an initiative aimed at “bringing awareness and resources to Nevadans about climate change and work the State is doing to build a more resilient state.”

Events in the series included:

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.