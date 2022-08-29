Governor Sisolak declares August 29 “Environmental Justice Day”

Governor Steve Sisolak
Governor Steve Sisolak(Ed Pearce)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Aug. 29 as Environmental Justice Day on Monday.

The proclamation is a first for the state of Nevada, which earlier this year created an environmental justice team at the state level to “ensure equity and justice are central to climate planning for the State,” according to the Governor’s office.

The team is focused on implementing the federal Justice 40 initiative, information for which can be found here.

“Low-income households and historically marginalized communities far too often bear the brunt of the impacts of climate change, and this can have life-long, devastating impacts,” said Sisolak. “In Nevada, we’re committed to reversing this trend and that starts by assessing where we are and where we need to go. We’re committed to continuing to invest wisely in these areas to benefit Nevadans in need.”

According to the State of Nevada, the day marks the end of the “Nevada Climate Series 2022″, an initiative aimed at “bringing awareness and resources to Nevadans about climate change and work the State is doing to build a more resilient state.”

Events in the series included:

  • Centralizing resources related to combatting extreme heat from the State’s extreme heat planning team. Resources are available HERE.
  • Touring areas impacted by wildfires and collaborating with partners to provide up-to-date information so Nevadans can be prepared in the face of fires.
  • Visiting with community providers who connect Nevadans to available funds to help fortify their homes against the impacts of climate change. The State has applied for additional funds to put into the existing weatherization program to ensure more Nevadans can access these services.
  • Spending time in Washoe County at the one of three sites nationwide that is working with the Environmental Protection Agency to monitor air quality associated with wildfire, and creating tips on how to combat poor air quality.
  • Creating a small group of water advisors focused on the Colorado River and Southern Nevada and committing to putting forward a water conservation and infrastructure package to ensure our local governments have the tools they need to prepare for the State’s future.

