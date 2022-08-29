Get your tickets for the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s Rhythm & Rawhide event

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:52 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Rhythm & Rawhide is the Reno Rodeo Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser that support the non-profit’s various programs.

Debby Herman the Reno Rodeo Foundation President, Jeff Turnipseed the Rhythm & Rawhide Chair, and Jason Altieri the Rhythm & Rawhide Music Director, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this event.

Cowboy hats and cocktail dresses are welcome attire at the annual classical country event. The dinner and concert benefits kids with extraordinary needs in 14 northern Nevada counties. Artists include Jenny Tolman and Mitch Polzak who will perform alongside the Rhythm & Rawhide orchestra for a completely magical experience.

The event is Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Robert Z. Hawkins Amphitheater at Bartley Ranch Regional Park (6000 Bartley Ranch Road). Doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets and more information can be purchased here. You can also support the Reno Rodeo Foundation by following them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

