First day of classes at The University of Nevada, Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Happening today, classes are starting again for the fall semester at The University of Nevada, Reno.

As we see this campus grow, it’s no surprise to find out that there are a lot of new things happening on campus.

This fall students, faculty, and staff are fully in-person. Last week, UNR completed their academic boot camp-NevadaFIT. All the dorms are open with over 3,000 students living on campus.

Besides adding a total of 3,200 new students to The Pack, there are three new deans in the medical, engineering, and graduate schools.

The new football coach Ken Wilson and the team are off to a great start to their season. We have Athletics Director Stephanie Rempe a part of The Pack as well

Health and safety are still a priority at UNR. Students can get tested and vaccinated for free at the health clinic.

President Brian Sandoval shared what The University hopes for this new school year,

“We want to make sure we provide that pathway for their journey, so we’re proud of our faculty and staff and making the most beautiful campus. Great education, great experience, great environment, as I told the students the other night, this is your time, take every opportunity and take advantage of it,” President Sandoval said.

Coming up this labor day weekend is UNR’s home opener against Texas State, so this is your chance to “Pack the Mack,” as President Sandoval says.

For more information on The University of Nevada, Reno, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.