Emotional support alligator enjoys splash pad at park
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - Philadelphia residents had an unexpected wildlife encounter on Friday.
Wally the alligator paid a visit to the city’s Love Park to cool himself in the fountains.
Wally, who is 7, is a TikTok star and a licensed emotional support animal.
It is legal to own an alligator as a pet in Pennsylvania, but it’s against state law to release them into the wild.
Wally lives at his owner’s home in York, Pennsylvania, and his go-to treats are cheese puffs and raw chicken.
Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.