Cintron a catalyst for the Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As crafty as they come.

Jancarlos Cintron isn’t the tallest, he’s not the strongest, but he plays the biggest.

“It’s not easy for guys back home to go to the U.S. and get a degree or to play baseball at the next level,” Cintron said of his upbringing in Puerto Rico. “It’s the hunger... the chance to get the opportunity to play ball.”

Born in the baseball-rich country of Puerto Rico Jancarlos looked up to a handful of Hispanic players.

Growing up he competed against Detroit Tigers infieleder Javy Baez, and Minnesota Twins’ shortstop Carlos Correa. His favorite player is Houston Astros’ second baseman, Jose Altuve.

Cintron went to the same college as Boston Red Sox All-Star J.D. Martinez.

“Every year in high school and college is to prepare me for this moment,” Cintron said of his experience.

Jancarlos has made the most of his opportunities in Reno. Through 43 games he’s hitting .379. The unreal statistic doesn’t surprise him because of his simple approach at the plate.

“Just not trying to do too much,” he said of his mindset when he steps to the plate. “I’m just trying to swing at good pitches in the zone. I just want to barrel baseballs and go from there.”

The strikeout numbers are also way down during a time when many hitters strike out or swing for the fences.

“I’m not going to hit a lot of homers but I just try to get on base for the guys who can,” Cintron laughed. “I just want to put the ball in play. I have a better shot at getting on base if I put it in play than if I went out and swung as hard as I can.”

Jancarlos’s top priority? Helping the Aces win.

