Aces Drop Series Finale to River Cats, 5-2

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:34 PM PDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - Tied at two apiece in the fourth, the Reno Aces (68-55) allowed three unanswered runs to the Sacramento River Cats (55-68) in the remaining innings for a 5-2 series finale loss Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Aces evened the score with a two-run inning highlighted by an RBI double from Jancarlos Cintron.

Sacramento went on to add three more runs in the fourth and fifth frames for the 5-2 final score.

The loss was charged to Corbin Martin (L, 6-7) after the Hempstead, Texas native allowed five earned runs on eight hits, walked one and struck out five batters in 4.1 innings of work.

Aces Notables:

  • Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R.
  • Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, R.
  • Blake Workman: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K’s.

Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

