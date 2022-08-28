USAF Jazz Band gives free concerts in Reno and Carson City

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Shaw, left, percussionist, and Senior Airman Alexander...
U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Timothy Shaw, left, percussionist, and Senior Airman Alexander Valdez, bassist, both with The United States Air Force Band of the Golden West, play music at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 8, 2022. The only active-duty Air Force band west of the Rocky Mountains, the Band of the Golden West is comprised of about 60 Airmen-musicians.(Heide Couch/USAF)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 28, 2022
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The United States Air Force Commanders Jazz Band plays free concerts Sunday in Carson City and Monday in Reno.

The band, part of the USAF Band of the Golden West, plays at 3 p.m. Sunday in the backyard of the Governor’s Mansion at 606 Mountain St. The concert should last about two hours. People should bring their own seats and beverages.

On Monday it plays at the We The Theatre at 505 Keystone Ave. at 7 p.m.

https://www.wethetheatre.com/

