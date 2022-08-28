Reno’s Offense Stymied in 6-0 Loss to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (68-54) struggled to plate a run in a 6-0 loss to the Sacramento River Cats (54-68) Saturday night at Sutter Health Park.

After Sacramento scored three runs in the first four innings for a 3-0 lead, they added three more in the fifth for a 6-0 advantage.

The Aces finished the night with two hits and were unable to keep pace with Sacramento in the loss.

The loss was charged to Drey Jameson (L, 5-10) after the right-hander allowed six earned runs on eight hits, walked one and fanned five batters in 5.2 innings of work.

Aces Notables:

Dominic Miroglio: 1-for-3.

Jake Hager: 1-for-3.

Paul Fry: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K’s.

The Aces continue their six-game road series against the Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, that runs through Sunday, August 28th. After the River Cats, Reno will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, starting Tuesday, August 30. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.