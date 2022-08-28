One critically injured in west Sparks shooting; stabbing suspect arrested

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person was critically injured in a west Sparks shooting late Saturday and another was stabbed, the Sparks Police Department said Sunday.

Police arrested Alejandra Mora-Izquierdo, 22, as a suspect in the stabbing but are trying to find the shooting suspect.

The stabbing happened about 11:07 p.m. on Greenbrae Drive at Pyramid Way. The person who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with abdomen injuries police described as not life-threatening.

About 40 minutes later, Sparks police went to the intersection of Sullivan Lane and McCarran Boulevard on a report of a shooting. The driver of the vehicle had been shot several times.

As detectives investigated, they found Mora-Izquierdo was a passenger in the vehicle that had been shot at and that she was a suspect in the stabbing. Police took her into custody without incident on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon.

The shooting victim is expected to survive, police said. They are still looking for the shooting suspect.

“Both incidents appear to be between individuals who know one another and there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 775-353-2225 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

