New district manager for Carson City BLM District

Kimberly Dow
Kimberly Dow(Bureau of Land Management)
By Steve Timko
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The Bureau of Land Management named Kimberly Dow as its Carson City district manager effective Sunday.

Dow most recently served as the Sierra Front field manager for the Carson City BLM district.

“Kim is a respected, proven leader in BLM Nevada with a track record of getting things done,” BLM Nevada State Director Jon Raby said in a statement. “She also has an incredible level of knowledge and diverse experience. We are all excited to have Kim leading such an important district for BLM Nevada.”

Dow started her career with the BLM as a volunteer, later becoming an intern through the Student Career Experience Program, the BLM said. After graduating college, Dow began her permanent career as a wildlife biologist in BLM California’s Folsom Field Office. In 2006, she joined BLM Nevada holding several positions at the Nevada state office, including management and program analyst, natural resource specialist, fisheries program lead, renewable energy coordinator and branch chief for renewable resources.

Dow is a California native and a California State University Sacramento graduate with a bachelor of science in conservation biology. Dow’s She participates with her family in Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts and sports.

“I am eager to start the next chapter of my career with Carson City District Office and continue building our partnerships. This district offers countless opportunities for people to explore and enjoy their public lands,” said Dow. “It is exciting to be part of this team.”

