Nevada Football starts season off 1-0 as Wolf Pack beats New Mexico State 23-12

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) - Devonte Lee ran for two second-quarter touchdowns and Nevada turned back New Mexico State 23-12 in a season opener. New Mexico State took the lead in the second quarter on a safety, but Lee answered with a 32-yard scoring run for a 7-2 Wolf Pack lead. Brandon Talton kicked a 28-yard field goal and Lee added a 4-yard TD run with 42 seconds left for a 17-2 halftime lead. Freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes connected with Kordell David for a 10-yard TD with 5:19 left in the third quarter to get the Aggies within 17-9. Talton sandwiched two fourth-quarter field goals around one by NMSU’s Ethan Albertson to cap the scoring.

Additional stats from Nevada Athletics:

• Nevada opened the 2022 campaign with a 23-12 victory at New Mexico State.

Saturday night’s game had a 35-minute lightning delay, which took effect with 3:29 left in the first quarter.

• Nevada head coach Ken Wilson also recorded the first win of his head-coaching career.

• Nevada’s defense forced five turnovers (four INT, one FR) in the contest, the team’s first five-takeaway game since having five (two INT, three FR) against Purdue on Aug. 31, 2019.

• RB Devonte Lee scored Nevada’s first touchdown of 2022, scampering 32 yards to the end zone ... Lee would go on to find the end zone twice, his fifth-career game with two rushing TDs and first since Nov. 30, 2019, against UNLV.

Lee finished the game with 61 yards on 13 carries.

• RB Toa Taua posted his 11th-career 100-yard rushing game, finishing with 109 yards on 19 carries.

• DB Isaiah Essissima recorded the first turnover for the Pack in 2022, with his first-quarter interception, it is Essissima’s second-career pick, both coming with Nevada.

Essissima’s two-INT game is the first for a Wolf Pack player since Daiyan Henley had two picks against Hawai’i last Oct. 16.

• DB Bentlee Sanders also had an interception, his second-quarter pick was his first as a member of the Wolf Pack, and the third of his career (he had two while at USF).

• Nickel Tyson Williams snuffed out New Mexico State’s final drive with his first interception of the season, and the Pack’s fourth of the night.

• Kicker Brandon Talton went 3-for-3 on FG attempts, connecting from 28, 34, and 38 yards out, Talton now has 61 career field goals, 11 back of Nevada all-time leader Marty Zendejas (72).

• QB Shane Illingworth started under center for Nevada, and finished 7-for-12 for 51 yards.

Nate Cox started the second half, and rushed six times for 37 yards while going 7-for-11 passing for 27 yards.

• Tyrese Mack was Nevada’s leading receiver on the night, making four catches for 40 yards.

• New Mexico State’s safety in the second quarter was the first by a Nevada opponent since Utah State on Nov. 5, 2020.

